Sunshine continues for early week

The ridge of high pressure responsible for the sunshine yesterday and today continues. Things remain quiet and sunny through most of your day on Tuesday with clouds not arriving until late. The continued wind flow out of the south will bump our afternoon high temperatures up another few degrees for the afternoon putting us close to 60 degrees.

We go beyond 60 for everyone on Wednesday as the next storm system draws near. Showers will be close on Wednesday, but we’re not expecting too much out of it. The better chance for rain (and storms) will be starting later in the day Thursday and lasting through Saturday. Two lows, one in Canada and the other in the South will be connected and deliver several rounds of rain with thunderstorm potential as we wrap up the work week and start the coming weekend.