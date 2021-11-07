Sunshine for Sunday

Daylight Saving Time has ended and now we get an early morning sunrise, but the sun will set close to 5:30. The important thing, is we get plenty of sunshine through the day today. It will be nice from sunrise to sunset.

Sunshine continues in our forecast as another ridge of high pressure has moved overhead. This trend will continue for another few days. The ridge of high pressure will slide east of the state and start to bring a southerly wind flow to us. This will continue to warm afternoons and mornings. We will finally pull out of these freezing morning lows and afternoons will top out in the 60s. Clouds increase midweek ahead of the next cold front. Showers look likely by the end of the week and cold air is expected as we move into the weekend.