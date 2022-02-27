Sunshine is back!

Skies are beginning to clear as high pressure and dry air move into the region for the late part of your weekend. This will help to keep clouds clear through most of the day for most of the forecast area. The only problem spot will be near and around the Cumberland Gap where light showers are possible as a low slides south of us. The chance for rain is not high, by any means. Still, a few light rain or even mix showers possible; the higher in elevation, the better the chance for a few flakes.

For the rest of us, it’s clear and nice for the entire day Sunday. We’re starting chilly but will warm to about 50 degrees for most this afternoon. This is right on par with seasonal normal, so we really can’t complain. This dry and normal pattern will continue for another day, Monday. Then, we start an impressive climb through the 50s and 60s as we move from Tuesday through the rest of the week.

Warm air with fairly southerly winds will continue through the week. Skies remain clear or mostly sunny until midweek. We will get more clouds midweek through late week. The weekend looks to remain dry, and warm. Saturday’s afternoon highs will be close to 70 degrees, if not even crossing it in a few locations. This is before a few storm systems that will up the rain chance starting late in the weekend.

Enjoy the nice weather, y’all!