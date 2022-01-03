Sunshine returns for a few days

Skies are clearing out after a very active first weekend of 2022. With the sunshine comes more good news, a rebound in temperatures…eventually at least. The rest of today remains on the cold side with Temperatures only warming into the middle 30s for afternoon highs. Some in southeastern Kentucky counties will not be so “lucky” as snow on the ground and slower breaking clouds are keeping temperatures in the 20s today. Tomorrow, with sunshine continuing, we get a chance to rebound into the upper 40s.

High pressure will keep mostly clear skies through Wednesday, but eventually clouds increase. This is the precursor to the next winter storm arriving during the day Thursday. Models are showing a low crossing Kentucky that can bring both rain and snow as we fight between freezing and slightly warmer air across the forecast area. As of now, models are still trying to pinpoint what this storm will do for us, so we have to wait to see what progresses. Right now, it’s best to enjoy the return to sunshine and warming temperatures back above normal.