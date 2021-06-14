Sunshine with comfortable air

We’re moving into a drier and less active weather pattern for this week. Today has been wonderful so far with mostly clear skies in the morning and cirrus straying in for most of the afternoon. A weak cold front will allow some vertical development this afternoon and early evening, but little is expected to come out of it. There will be a small chance for a few isolated showers during that time frame. The difference you’ll feel later in the day or tonight will be the drier air kicking in.

A comfortable feeling is already setting in as dewpoint temperatures fall from the north to the south as the front passes today. Another weak front will deliver a second batch through the day tomorrow. Once again, a small isolated rain chance can’t be completely ruled out, but it will be hard to come by. The middle of the week will have the coolest and driest feel to it with temperatures running nearly 10 degrees cooler than normal, and dew points running in the comfy range. Rain chances remain nil until late week. Heat and humidity will return over the weekend along with the daily storm chance.