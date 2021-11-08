Sunshine with warmer air early week

Sunshine continues for the early part of the work week with a renewed batch of high pressure. Winds have shifted out of the south. While the winds remain light, it’s still enough to bring in slightly warmer air. We’ll be able to boost afternoon highs into the 60s today and keep them there until our next cold front. Some spots may even break the 70-degree mark before we cool down again; and cool down we must. Clouds will really increase Tuesday evening as the front lowers into the Ohio River Valley. Showers will be getting close but will be limited to Ohio River counties at best.

Wednesday will feature a mixture of clouds and sun but will remain dry. Thursday, things change. Showers will be numerous as a second cold front enters the region. This one will actually cross the state. Therefore, we get a heightened rain chance. Rain amounts look to remain below an inch for most locations for the end of the week. The bigger impact will be the cooler air punching in for the weekend. Temperatures drop from near 70 degrees back down into the 40s by Saturday.