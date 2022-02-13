Watch
Super cold for Super Bowl Sunday

Temps struggle to get back to freezing
Sunday will be a little different in the forecast. Instead of the all-day cloud coverage, we will see some sunshine working in through the morning. Clouds will eventually increase midday out ahead of a weak clipper system that will bring a few more flurries to the forecast. The timing will be mostly in the afternoon and evening for the flakes. Accumulation is unlikely, but a few cold surfaces may pick up a coating. If you plan to travel to a Super Bowl party this afternoon, bundle up. It will be a cold day no matter when you step out.

Beyond this, things improve. Valentine’s Day will be cold again but getting closer to the 40-degree mark for the afternoon. The real treat will be a quick warm up on Tuesday back into the 50s and eventual 60s midweek out ahead of a strong cold front late week. This one is expected to bring heavy rain and even some thunderstorm activity before another big cool down next weekend.

