Taking an active turn

Another great spring day in the books. Temperatures had no trouble warming into the 70s this afternoon thanks to a breezy southerly wind between 10-20 mph and gusts to 35 mph. Rain is still a ways away from us, but it will be closing in as we go into the late evening hours.

It’s been another wonderful day with sunshine and warmth. Breezy conditions were also present, but that’s the reason for the warm air in place. Clear skies will turn to partly cloudy and eventually mostly cloudy as the evening wears on. Rain showers move in later tonight and really more through the day tomorrow. The heaviest will be in the overnight hours and early morning of Wednesday. Thunderstorms will also be present at times. The widespread rain looks to leave Kentucky around noon on Thursday, but scattered light to moderate rain is still possible through the afternoon and evening. Widespread flooding is not expected, but some of the counties hit hard over the weekend have not had enough time for water levels to go down to normal. This may lead to some flash flooding overnight. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for the south and southeast counties. Watch for high water overnight and tomorrow morning.

During this time, air will be cooling rapidly. There is a chance for a few light rain/snow mix showers or even flurries through the overnight Wednesday into Thursday time frame. The majority will be east of I-75 and in the higher terrain, but some could even fall in the Bluegrass. Don’t expect any accumulation. Clouds hang tough Thursday with additional flurry showers at times. It remains cold through the day. We’re still expecting a nice warm up with sunshine through Easter Weekend.

