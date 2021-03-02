The forecast we need right now

Temperatures are running on the cold side this morning thanks to a light northerly wind and clear skies overnight. Otherwise, it’s calm and quiet; exactly what we need to let the water levels start to recede.

It's been an incredible, record-setting three days with a couple of months worth of rain falling since Friday. Now, the weather forecast favors us with sunshine, and dry conditions. Water levels will have several days to drop due to the dry conditions expected. We also get plenty of sunshine to go with it. Temperatures will fluctuate, but mostly stay near normal. The warmest days of the week line up for Wednesday and Thursday, before a cool down below normal for the end of the week. A rebound looks to set up next week with the next best chance for rain early next week.