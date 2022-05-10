The heat is on

Temperatures are wasting no time warming today and we were already in the mid-70s by about noon. Afternoon highs will be warming into the 80s and we will be sitting there each afternoon for the rest of the week.

Clouds have been a little more prevalent today, as a weak area of low pressure sits to our west. This is keeping a thin layer of clouds overhead for those west of I-75, but not enough to completely block out the sunshine. This weak wave of low pressure will try to bring a few occasional showers each afternoon, but the likelihood of us getting anything from this is pretty low. A sprinkle or two will be possible each afternoon through midweek.

As we near the weekend, temperatures remain well above normal, but the high pressure blocking the rain will be breaking down. Showers will enter the forecast over the course of the weekend with best chances arriving Sunday. Thunderstorms are also possible with the heat of the day.