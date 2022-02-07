The warm up continues

We started the work week with plenty of sunshine thanks to high pressure and dry air in place. Temperatures are climbing slowly but will top out well above freezing and in the low to middle 40s for the forecast area. This thaw will continue all week.

Slightly higher cloud coverage will move in later this evening and overnight as moisture from a weak cold front passes us. It will not be enough to completely block out the skies tonight, and therefore temperatures will be running cold again tomorrow morning. Expect to be starting your Tuesday around 20 degrees. Tuesday will turn sunny as clouds decrease in the morning. The resulting sunshine and winds out of the south will help to bring us a warmer afternoon, as high climb into the middle and upper 40s.

The real treat comes midweek with the 50s (briefly) back in the forecast out ahead of the next dry cold front. This front will take temperatures down for one day before we warm, again, to the 50s for the end of the week. A stronger front with a little more precipitation potential will arrive early in the weekend. This one may swing in mix showers as temperatures cool on Saturday from the 40s back down to freezing.

Prep for colder air starting Super Bowl Sunday. Until then, we’re sticking close to normal with a few mild days. The lack of precipitation and cold air this week will keep outdoor weather in place.