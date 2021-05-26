The wet stuff is back!

Rain showers are back on the MaxTrack thanks to a weak trough and cold front combination. Showers were stronger with a few embedded t-showers earlier this afternoon, but now we’re seeing further weakening of the line to mostly light or moderate rain. A few lightning strikes are still possible as are a few strong wind gusts.

There’s a definite change in the look of the radar between the last eight days and today. There’s green on it -- and yellow and red. Rain has returned to the forecast and just in time as we were becoming very dry, very quickly. The rain we get from now until the coming weekend will benefit the dry soil. Showers were the strongest this afternoon and we’ve had a few rumbles of thunder. Otherwise, it’s been a steady line of light to moderate showers with the shield extending to the Ohio River. Showers will wind down overnight and wrap up in the early morning hours of Thursday for those in the eastern counties. Thursday will be a break in the action as another low slides in from the west.

Clouds will stick around through the morning Thursday, but some afternoon sun is possible. Of course, it will be short-lived as the next front arrives early Friday. Rain and thunderstorms will roll in and last most of the day Friday. Several rounds are expected, and as we get some of the higher instability in the afternoon, a strong to severe storm is possible. We will lose the rain showers through the day on Saturday before making another small dry stretch through Memorial Day and the day following. More rain expected in the forecast for the middle of next week.