Thick fog before eventual sunshine

We’re starting the end of the weekend off with low lying cloud coverage for all, but some touching the ground in the Bluegrass and river valleys. Dense fog has setup across the Bluegrass and has been lowing visibility enough to make things hazardous on the roadways. Use caution and reduce speed as visibility is down to just a few feet in some locations.

It was a “meh” kind of Saturday thanks to what seemed like all day rainfall. Light and pesky is how I would describe it and it only had a few breaks before ending later in the evening. Due to the abundant moisture it delivered to the Bluegrass especially, fog has become a problem this morning. Dense fog has set up across the Bluegrass counties and will be a hazard for motorists until about 8:00 a.m. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until then. Fog will then begin to “lift” as the air temperature separates from the dew point.

By the early afternoon, the stratus cloud deck overhead will begin to break apart giving us back some sunshine before it sets. The beginning of the week looks wonderful and will promise a more summer-like feel as temperatures warm into the upper 70s/low 80s by Tuesday. In addition to the warmth, we get to keep the sun and rain chances will be nil. A midweek active setup brings back the chance for rain and cooler temperatures. We will drop back to near our normal high around Thursday before cooling into the upper 60s for Derby Weekend.

