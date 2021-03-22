Things turn active

Another spectacular spring day in the books with temperatures that warmed into the 60s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds decorate the sky but are not abundant enough to keep temperatures down. Some spots reached the low 70s this afternoon with the light breeze out of the southeast and the sunny conditions. This trend will continue for another day.

The main difference between today and Tuesday will be the amount of cloud coverage overhead. Clouds will become more abundant as the high pressure continues to break down and the next low moves closer to us. Regardless of this change, temperatures will still be warmer than normal, and we should top out at or close to 70 degrees for the afternoon. A stray shower or two certainly possible with this increase in cloud coverage, but a lot of the showers that try to pass will fall as virga. The better chances for rain will arrive over the middle of the week with scattered showers Wednesday and widespread rain Thursday. Thunderstorms are possible both afternoon, but more likely on Thursday. Heavy downpours and gusty winds possible. Rain will take a short break as we’re crossing into the weekend but hangs around for Sunday. Temperatures remain nice and mild through the week, despite cooling some on Friday. We keep morning in the 40s and 50s with afternoons making it into the 60s. The exception to this will be after the front on Sunday. Temperatures will get close to freezing again for morning lows and below normal for afternoon highs. This will be for the start of next work week.