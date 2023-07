(LEX 18) — Thousands are without power around the Bluegrass following the strong storms that passed through Sunday afternoon.

The Kentucky outages map shows that over 51,000 people are without power as of 6:50 p.m.

The following counties include:

Fayette- 28,896

Clark- 985

Woodford- 5,133

Anderson- 3,814

Washington- 393

Spencer- 539

Bullitt- 1,212

Daviess- 446

Meade- 985

Montgomery- 1,725

Menifee- 307

Madison- 695

For continuous updates on outages, go to Kentucky Power Outages Map.