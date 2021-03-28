Threats shift to flooding

Rain showers continue across the forecast area as a cold and warm front combination rolled in overnight. The main squall line which brough flash flooding to the southeast has cleared the state. However, the widespread rain shield remains in place. Watch for high water and hazardous driving due to the persistent rainfall. Conditions will improve through the day.

Storms have mostly finished for the forecast area, but the widespread rain has not. The clearing has been moving into the Bluegrass and Northern Kentucky counties, but will take the rest of the morning to reach the eastern counties. Widespread light to moderate rain will continue and could lead to flooding in areas that had heavy and persistent rainfall overnight. There are several flood alerts in effect due to the rainfall overnight. The clearing line is expected to move out of the state by the late morning. Afterwards, clouds will decrease slightly, bringing back a little sunshine for the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooling through the day getting chilly by the afternoon and cold overnight. Freezing air is back in play this week thanks to this cold front, and another one slated for midweek. Temperatures will get a shot to rebound Tuesday afternoon briefly but will fall again after the midweek front. Wednesday looks to bring the best chance for rain during the work week. With cold air sliding in behind the front, flurries are possible, but that remains to be seen. For sure, you can expect a winter-like feeling to the air on Thursday as we drop into the upper 20s for low and struggle to reach 40 by the afternoon. Temperatures rebound into Easter weekend with sunshine becoming the norm again.

