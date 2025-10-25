Tropical Storm Melissa could bring catastrophic flooding to Jamaica, Haiti

With Tropical Storm Melissa expected to strengthen into a hurricane this weekend, officials are warning that Jamaica and Haiti could face catastrophic flooding.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Melissa is expected to meander off Jamaica’s southern coast, lashing the mountainous island with heavy rain and gusty winds. The storm’s outer rainbands are also forecast to continue impacting Haiti.

The National Hurricane Center said much of Jamaica and Haiti could see 15 to 25 inches of rainfall, with some localized areas receiving up to 35 inches.

Hurricane-force winds are expected to begin pounding Jamaica on Sunday and may not let up until late Tuesday. By then, Melissa is expected to become a major hurricane.

“Melissa’s slow movement will bring a multi-day period of damaging winds and heavy rainfall beginning tonight, likely causing catastrophic flash flooding and numerous landslides. There is an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge early next week. All preparations should be completed today,” the National Hurricane Center said as the storm approaches Jamaica.

The storm is forecast to eventually drift north, striking Cuba or Haiti directly before moving through the Bahamas.

“Catastrophic flash flooding and landslides are expected across southwestern Haiti into early next week, likely causing extensive infrastructural damage and potentially prolonged isolation of communities,” the National Hurricane Center said. “Immediate preparations to protect life and property are urged. Strong winds could also potentially last for a day or more over the Tiburon Peninsula.”

