Turbulent overnight into Sunday

Active weather continues across Kentucky this weekend with another round of strong thunderstorms with severe potential. The potential will be less than the Thursday night storm system, but there will still be things to watch. As for now, and most of today, we remain quiet with mostly clear skies. Temperatures are running chilly, in the 40s, but will rebound quickly as the southerly wind ramps up.

Showers will skirt the southern counties through the late morning and early afternoon with a few rumbles of thunder at times. This will be weak in comparison to what comes in later this afternoon and evening. As the warm front lifts, we get caught between that and the cold front, and with the low close by, instability will be heightened. By dinner time, stronger showers and storms will again hit the southern counties , primarily south of the Mountain and Bluegrass Parkways. As the evening continues, mostly before midnight, cells of heavy rain, wind, and hail are likely to develop and sweep through the entire forecast area. This is when the threat for severe storms will be at it’s highest. Unfortunately, it’s also a time when most are asleep. Which is a good reminder to have a way to receive weather alerts in a way that will wake you up if warnings get posted.

Rain will become more widespread into the early morning hours of Sunday as the squall line moves through. A block of heavy rain and strong wind gusts can be expected at this time. That line will sweep the state bringing heavy rain to southeastern counties by mid-morning Sunday, and finally leaving the state around 7 or 8 a.m. The light rain following the line looks to completely move out before noon. All that will be left is decreasing cloud coverage and cooler air bringing high temperatures down into the upper 50s going into the early part of the work week.

Rainfall amounts will range from a trace for some in Northern Kentucky to several inches for those who get the multiple rounds today (southern counties). The flash flood risk is low, but still a possibility. Watch for high water, especially during and after a strong thunderstorm.