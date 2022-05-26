Turbulent weather continues this evening

Storms started flaring early in the afternoon and have been stout ever since. Clusters of thunderstorms have shown everything from damaging wind gust potential to small hail, and even signs of rotation. The strongest of everything continues with a line sliding east though Eastern KY this evening.

This line is weakening but may still produce damaging wind gusts at times. Small hail is still possible. Naturally, heavy downpours and abundant lightning are to be expected.

Behind the line, scattered rain showers continue, but are nowhere near the strength of the initial lines that worked through. One more line is expected later this evening, but timing and a stabilized atmosphere will be on our side as it moves through later this evening.

Tomorrow, the low that’s causing all this mess will take it’s time swirling through Kentucky. Storms will flare up again tomorrow afternoon, but the good news is the strength is not expected to be the same as today. It will still be something to watch, but as of now, no severe weather outlook has been issued for Friday’s event.

This weekend will be the payoff as we enter a calm pattern that promises plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. We’ll be warming into the middle 80s by Sunday and closer to 90 as we move into the shortened work week after Memorial Day.