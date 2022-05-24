Turning the forecast around

Low clouds and fog were plenty this morning thanks to the saturated air near the surface. For those not dealing with fog, a thick cloud deck hovered over the forecast region most of the morning. As we entered the afternoon, the clouds thinned out and the sunshine started to peek through. Temperatures are already 5-15 degrees warmer than yesterday putting us in the middle to upper 70s for highs today. For the rest of Tuesday expect a mixture of sun and clouds with a nice afternoon feeling.

Midweek keeps the heat, but also brings the storms. Showers and thunderstorms will be back thanks to a low crossing the Mississippi tomorrow. The warm front will bring the initial wave of light and scattered showers in the morning. Thunderstorms will flare from the heating of the day in the afternoon. Some of these will be on the strong side, producing strong wind gusts and hail. Downpours will be on the heavy side, and lightning will be abundant.

Thursday will bring the cold front of the low which should keep another few waves of storms going through the day. Again, these storms have the potential to bring severe conditions, so we will have to keep an eye on them. The waves look to arrive in the morning and again afternoon to late evening. As of right now, both Wednesday and Thursday have “marginal” risks for severe storms (1 out of 5), meaning that if we get severe weather, it should be isolated incidents and not widespread. Naturally, things could change between now and then.

Beyond the turbulent weather midweek, Memorial Day Weekend is shaping up to be a good one on the weather front. Sunshine returns to the forecast for the weekend with temperatures warming to summer standard in a hurry. We’ll be pushing the mid-80s on Sunday and beyond for early next week.

