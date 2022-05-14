Unsettled weather this weekend

We’re starting the day off with some activity which isn’t usual for the early morning hours. Low pressure due to a cold front is driving pop-up showers and thunderstorms and this trend will continue through the weekend. A few isolated pops are showing on the MaxTrack this morning, including heavy rain and a handful of lightning strikes.

As we progress into the afternoon, the pop-up storms will continue, and grow in strength. The good thing about these storms is they will be incredibly isolated, so you can still enjoy your Saturday. If one does happen to flare up near you, head indoors and wait it out. Severe weather is possible this weekend, but we have a low chance for it.

A “marginal” risk for severe weather (1 out of 5) is in place for primarily the I-65 corridor and is really more for late tonight and early tomorrow morning. A few damaging wind gusts are possible with this cluster of storms. Some hail is also possible. A “slight” risk for severe storms (2 out of 5) is set for late Sunday night/early Monday morning as a second cold front arrives in the region. These storms may produce damaging wind gusts and hail over an inch in diameter.

There will be a cool down as we start the work week thanks to the cold front, but for this weekend things remain on the warm side. Temperatures will top out in the low 80s each afternoon.