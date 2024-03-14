VIDEO: Possible tornado touches down in Madison, Indiana

MADISON, Ind. — A possible tornado touched down around 2 p.m. near Madison, Indiana along the Ohio River. Radar-indicated signatures confirmed that a tornado was on the ground around that time while the area was under a Tornado Warning.

Video shows debris spinning in the air over the Ohio River in that area.

You can watch that video below. Damage has been reported nearby where this video was taken.

Possible tornado cross the Ohio River

Confirmed tornado near Madison, IN and moving towards Brooksburg & Vevay. Live coverage in https://t.co/XiJ0LQGDxC pic.twitter.com/mmv1hPgsJo — Brandon Spinner WCPO (@wxSpinner89) March 14, 2024

Reported tornado in Hanover, Indiana

No injuries have been reported as of yet. Severe weather broke out across southeastern Indiana and parts of Northern Kentucky Thursday afternoon, prompting multiple Tornado Warnings from 2 p.m. through 4:15 p.m.

We'll update this story with more information as it becomes available.