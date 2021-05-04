Waiting for the final round

The overnight and morning wave of showers/thunderstorms has migrated east, allowing for a stable and dry slot to appear over much of the region. Sunshine has been a nice change but will also set up strong thunderstorms for later in the day. Temperatures have warmed into the 70s for those who have seen the sunshine.

The morning round of rain and thunderstorms caused significant flooding in parts of the Lake Region of Kentucky. In addition, strong wind with thunderstorms was the root cause of some tree damage in Cumberland County. Outside of this area, rain was slow and persistent through the morning and early afternoon hours, but mostly benign, other than some light flood conditions. The early to mid-afternoon provided a break from the action for most everyone with sunshine working in.

This sunshine is a nice change of pace, but in no way a good thing. The sunshine will allow for heat to build and mixing in the atmosphere to occur. This will set up another unstable scenario for the next wave of thunderstorms. Cumulus are already building to our west and northwest. It’s only a matter of time before these become rain showers and eventual thunderstorms. Heavy rain and lightning will occur again with these late afternoon/evening storms. In addition, some may get strong enough to produce another round of damaging wind gusts. Some hail is also possible and so is an isolated low-end tornado. These last two threats are on the low end.

Showers and storms wrap up overnight and through the early morning hours of Wednesday. As high pressure builds in, we should have the sunshine return. This time, it will be a good thing, as we will need all the sun we can get with cooler temperatures in the forecast. Temperatures stay near and below 60 degrees through the end of the week and into the weekend.

