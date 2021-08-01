Waiting on another front

The bulk of the rain is already finished for today, but we’re not quite out of it just yet. For now, the MaxTrack shows a few leftover showers in the southeastern counties. Otherwise, it’s cloudy and hazy to kick off your Sunday. Temperatures will start around 60 this morning and gain another 20 degrees.

As we move through Sunday, a second front will drape across the state. This one, fairly weak in strength, will usher in a few isolated and light showers as we move into the mid-afternoon and early evening hours. Don’t expect much more than a few sprinkles or light rain showers. It will be an exception to see a heavier shower mixed in, but also not impossible. The benefits of this secondary front will be slightly cooler and drier air.

Our afternoon high temperature will dip into the upper 70s tomorrow and overnight drop into the upper 50s or low 60s. Plenty of sunshine is expected as high pressure sets up across the region, however it may be a hazy sunshine thanks to wildfire smoke. Still, nice, and comfortable will be the case for the early parts of the work week. Temperatures begin to warm closer to seasonal normal late week with the chance for rain getting a small bump.