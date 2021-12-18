Warm air leaving for a little while

Showers have taken a noticeable break late yesterday and will continue through the morning. The warm front has lifted north, and you can certainly feel the difference outside, versus what we had during the day yesterday. It’s mild with temperatures in the 50s for most. We’ll warm to the low to middle 60s around noon, then the cold air works in. Rain showers will roll in later in the day.

Showers will be scattered with a few rumbles of thunder in the late morning hours. Best chance for thunderstorm activity will be in the southern and southeastern counties. Elsewhere, showers will be numerous, but will remain as showers. These scattered showers will continue for a few hours with the final line expected later this evening. This is a weaker system and will not be delivering a strong squall line. The line expected should consist mostly of light rain, but a few moderate to heavy spots are possible. The line leaves the state in the early morning hours of Sunday.

With the leftover cloud coverage a few light showers consisting of drizzle or mix are possible. This will mostly be over the southeastern counties. The cloud deck will dissipate out as we reach the middle of the day allowing more sunshine into the forecast. Temperatures will finally cool. We’ll stick with mornings below freezing, and afternoons below 50 through midweek.