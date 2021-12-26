Warm and wet for the last week of the year

It’s been an incredible December so far with more temperatures coming in above normal than at or below. We even tied a record for the warmest Christmas Day with a 70-degree high temperature. The other time we were that warm for Christmas Day was back in 1982. Now, we look forward to more warm weather. That’s right, we will wrap up 2021 on a warmer than normal note with temperatures in the 50s and 60s, instead of down in the low 40s (which is seasonal for late December).

This warmth comes with rain, so have the rain jackets and umbrellas on your daily checklist. We’ll get by the rest of the weekend with just cloud coverage and only bits of sunshine working in. The rain will ramp up in coverage starting tomorrow and lasting through much of the last week of the year. Scattered light showers are expected Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday bring more heavy rain with even a chance for thunderstorms, which isn’t surprising with how warm we will be.

Rain chances will lower late week, but as we move into 2022, the activity picks right back up again.