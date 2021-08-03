Warm, but comfortable

Temperatures have been on a slow climb through the 70s today, despite abundant sunshine. Warm and comfortable conditions prevail thanks to the high pressure to our northwest. The relatively dry air in place is making for a more comfortable feeling, despite eventually warming into the low 80s.

It’s been another nice and unseasonable summer day in the Commonwealth; blue skies overhead for most of us. Cumulus have been present since the morning hours for the southeastern counties, with a few spots showing up on the MaxTrack. Most of us have been free of clouds for the majority of the day with only a few decorator cumulus building from the afternoon warmth. The wave that’s bringing in the chance for showers southeast will migrate west tomorrow. This will raise the rain chance, but only slightly. A few pop-up showers with a few rumbles of thunder are possible, but not very likely. If you don’t get raindrops tomorrow, expect it to be a lot like the last few days, only with an increase in cloud coverage.

As high pressure builds in late week, we will get more sunshine and lower rain chances. Temperatures will warm into the middle 80s getting us closer to normal. We will finally get back to our normal high over the weekend with sunshine continuing. If (for some reason) you’ve missed the 90-degree heat with humidity, good news…it comes back early next week. Rain chances look to remain low through the entire 8-day forecast.