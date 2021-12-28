Warm front has cleared...waiting on the cold front

Though we may have some light showers leftover from the morning rounds of rain, we don’t see much happening in Kentucky when you look at the big picture. A warm front lifting north was responsible for the early round of rain, then the temperatures getting another spike today. Southern counties reached near 70 degrees this afternoon, with a cooling trend down 10 degrees for the Bluegrass and I-64 corridor. The other side of the Ohio River is another 10-15 degrees cooler and is where rain has been most of the day.

Further north, snow is riding along top of the cold front and has been dumping on the Great Lakes region. To our west is the second cold front of the week, which will ramp up rain and thunderstorm activity later this evening. A broken line of rain with embedded thunderstorms can be expected overnight into tomorrow morning. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning will all be players. The front will clear the state tomorrow with the (bulk of the) rain ending in the mid-morning hours for the southeastern counties.

Drizzle or light rain is possible through the midsection of Wednesday, otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with some sunshine trying to mix in. The next low will deliver the best chance for rain later Wednesday afternoon/evening which will bring 3-day rainfall totals close to 3” for some areas in the southern counties.

We could also be looking at a few strong to potentially severe storms in the Lakes and Southeast Regions Wednesday evening.