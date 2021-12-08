Warming it up for late week

Sunshine is back after the small wave of moisture overnight. Some areas had a light coating of snow on the ground before sunrise. Most of us, woke up with nothing but cold air. Now we have abundant sunshine and temperatures trying to get close to normal. Flurries started falling in the late evening and early morning hours for some across the forecast area. Some cold surfaces picked up a light coating, but whatever did stick didn’t last long. As the sun lifted so did the temperature.

We made it into the low 40s for most locations this afternoon, which is closer, but not quite to seasonal normal. Tomorrow, we will warm nicely into the low to middle 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. Wind will pick up a little for a breezy afternoon but being in the sun will make for a nice day. Clouds will increase going into the evening as the next storm system approaches. Friday will consist of more clouds than sun and occasional active weather. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop through the day, especially in the afternoon and evening.

This is out ahead of the cold front which looks to bring another strong cold front in late Friday night into Saturday morning. The ingredients will be in place to get strong thunderstorms going, especially along the squall line. Damaging wind gusts and storm rotation is possible. The chance for brief spin-up tornadoes is there, but it is low. Everything rolls out through the morning and early afternoon Saturday, cooling us down again with sunshine for the end of the weekend.