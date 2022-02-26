Warming, slow at first

It’s been a tough end of the week after all the rain we picked up and cold air that followed. Clouds have been tough to break keeping any hope of warming up out of the forecast. As of right now, we sit in the 20s and 30s, with most locations still below freezing. It will be a slow climb up to the 40s today, but this time it comes with a little more sunshine.

The rain has finished, but the cold air sticks around…at least for now. We will only get into the low 40s this afternoon with more clouds than sunshine. There will be a brief break in the clouds today, mostly around midday as we transition from the previous system, to the next. A wave of low pressure will bring some moisture our way tomorrow, but the clouds will increase this afternoon and tonight. Early morning rain and snow showers are possible for the Cumberland Gap area, and that’s about it. The rest of us start with cloudy skies again tomorrow, but quickly transition to sunshine for the rest of the day with temperatures getting a nice boost. We will still be in the 40s for the afternoon Sunday, but this time, closer to the 50-degree mark.

A dry cold front, sliding in from Canada is what’s keeping the majority of the state dry Sunday and it will also keep our temperature under 50 degrees for most on Monday. Afterwards, we continue to warm. The 50s and 60s are on the table through late week with some spots challenging 70 degrees by Saturday. Very little to no precipitation will fall in this time frame, save for the showers at the Gap tomorrow morning.

Bottom line, it’s Scouty walking weather next week…or you know, general outdoor weather for everyone.