Warming temps continue

Temperatures have been on a slow climb the last few days thanks to southerly winds and abundant sunshine. These winds are bringing in warmer air and helping to melt the ground snow that we went through the weekend with. The sunshine has been nice today, especially with temperatures moving closer to seasonal normal, which reside in the low 40s.

As we move through into the middle of the week, changes will begin to happen. Cloud coverage will increase out ahead of the next round of active weather and temperatures will continue to warm. We’ll touch the mid-50s Tuesday afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Wednesday, the precipitation will begin. A cold front sliding down from the Northern Plains will deliver abundant rainfall through the day Wednesday. Showers will be widespread and heavy at times. As the cold front lifts and continues northeast, the next storm it is connected to will lift a warm front and swing the low closer to us. Storm track will play a big part in how much winter weather we see here in Kentucky. As of now, most models keep the winter weather out of Kentucky for most of the event.

A sharp temperature drop will keep ice, sleet, and snow falling north of the Ohio River and into the mid-Mississippi River region. As the low continue to progress east, eventually we will drop temperatures and our precipitation will change from rain to a mixture and even snow. There is still a lot of time before this system will be nailed down, and a lot of people will be in the path of it. A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued and as of now, Kentucky is not included in it. Let’s hope it stays that way.