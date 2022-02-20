Warming up nicely before more rain

All is well for the last part of the weekend. Sunshine continues and this time with a BIG warmup going into the afternoon. Temperatures are starting a little cooler than yesterday, but by the afternoon we’ll already be in the 50s. Temperatures will warm into the middle or upper 50s for afternoon highs with some spots reaching 60 degrees. Enjoy the warmer weather and nice conditions. Things change in a hurry next week

Things will be nice for your Sunday, and I can expect more people will spend time outdoors. It helps to have plenty of sunshine, but temperatures warming into the 50s will help too. Temperatures will warm quickly with a breezy southwesterly wind. Gusts will reach the 25-30 mph range this afternoon, but it will help to usher in that sweet warm air. Another thing that air is bringing with it is moisture…and a lot of it. Clouds increase through the day Monday as the next low moves closer to us.

Rain will mostly hold off until Tuesday, but we may see some rogue showers late Monday night. Rain will be widespread and heavy at times through the day Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday morning. This is also a cold front, so the chance for thunderstorms will be there, especially in the afternoon with warm temperatures in the mid-60s. The initial wave (Tues-Weds AM) will bring anywhere from 1” to 3” of rainfall, with the highest amounts to the south. An additional 1” to 3” is possible with the second wave which will fall from Thursday into Friday morning. Flooding will be a concern going through this week, especially areas that received high rain amounts last Thursday.

Temperatures will cool for late week back into the 40s and 30s.