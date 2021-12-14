Warming up with eventual rain

Skies remain clear overhead as high pressure continues to control the forecast. Winds have shifted out of the south and we continue the day-to-day warm up that was expected. Temperatures are up another 5 degrees today and highs will end 5-10 degrees warmer than what we had yesterday. Temperatures are typically in the upper 40s for afternoons this time of the year, but instead we will reside in the low 60s this afternoon and the next few as well. All of this warm air is coming with an increase in moisture. Showers with abundant cloud coverage in the Lower Mississippi River Valley signal that change. Tomorrow, we will get clouds overhead for some, and a few sprinkles or light rain showers for a few.

Rain chances remain low through all of Wednesday and most of Thursday morning. The initial front will move in later in the Day on Thursday, but showers are expected to enter the region in the early to middle afternoon. There can certainly be heavy rain mixed in and a few rumbles of thunder. The bulk of thunderstorm activity should remain south and west of us. The front is expected to stall over us keeping waves of rain showers in place through Friday. This front is connected to a second storm system which will add more rain and thunderstorm activity through the day on Saturday, wrapping up early Sunday morning.

After this, we can expect another cool down.