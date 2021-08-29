Watching Ida

All eyes on major Hurricane Ida as it nears the southeast Louisiana coastline. The storm is a category 4 strength with 145 mph sustained winds and gusts as high as 165 in the eye wall. As expected, the eye is clearly visible now on satellite and the New Orleans radar is picking it up as well. Landfall will be in the afternoon today just south of New Orleans with a track that has moved slightly east compared to this time yesterday. This is worst case scenario for New Orleans, with rainfall amounts expected to reach above one foot in areas along with the potential for hurricane force winds. After chugging through Louisiana and making a northeasterly turn. Ida will downgrade quickly, but continue through Mississippi, and Tennessee as a depression and remnant low.

Before we get to the remnants of Ida, isolated pop-ups are possible this afternoon with a few heavy downpours and lightning strikes. Monday brings a better chance for rain as a cold front moves east. Scattered thunderstorms could bring heavy rain, strong wind gusts, and abundant lightning Monday afternoon.

Back to Ida...While this will not be a specific wind threat for Kentucky, an increase will be felt. Wind speeds of 10-25 mph with gusts into the 30 mph range possible. Rainfall will be the bigger impact for Kentucky. Model estimates still have us in the 2” to 4” with localized spots seeing as high as 6" of rainfall. High water possible through late Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain gets out of here late Wednesday and sets us up for a nice end of the week and early part of the weekend.

