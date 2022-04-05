Widespread rain tonight, storms tomorrow

Cloudy skies continue for the rest of Tuesday, and light precipitation will be the norm for most of the night. The warm front lifted through the day today bringing rounds of light rain to different parts of the forecast region. This afternoon, we’ve been dealing with the low the warm front is attached to. This low will continue to provide light to moderate rain showers, widespread, through the evening hours for us. Additional rainfall amounts will run around 0.25” for most, alluding to how light the precipitation will be. Some heavier showers will run embedded in the rain shield, and a few rumbles of thunder are possible as well. However, the better chance for thunderstorms arrives tomorrow. Wednesday morning will start mostly dry, save for a few sprinkles.

Clouds will remain over the forecast area. A few lines of rain and thunderstorms will arrive around midday and continue through the evening hours. Inside of these lines, strong to potentially severe storms will be possible. A SLIGHT risk for severe weather (2 out of 5) has been issued for the southeastern counties as well as the I-75 corridor south of Madison County. The Cumberland Lake Region is included in this as well. These spots have the best chance for severe storms in our area. The storms may produce rounds of damaging winds. Storms will wrap up later in the evening on Wednesday. Cooler air will arrive as we enter the end of the work week.