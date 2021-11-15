Wild temperatures this week

The work week started on a chilly note as temperatures stayed in the 30s and 40s for most thanks to increasing cloud coverage from the north. Areas that had more sunshine through the day landed closer to the 50-degree mark this afternoon. Others weren’t so lucky. A small wave of moisture is what’s causing the cloud coverage and with it may come a few showers. The main form of precipitation will be rain with a few flakes possible to mix in. There will be no accumulation because showers will wrap up before surface air temperatures even get close to freezing.

Clouds decrease overnight as higher pressure works in. A warm front will be lifting through the day tomorrow, allowing us to warm back into the 60s on Tuesday afternoon, and near 70 on Wednesday. We’re not expecting any showers as the front stays well to the north, but we do get to benefit from the southerly winds and warm air. Rain showers return as the cold front slices through on Thursday.

Cold air will pour in behind the front and bring our afternoon highs back down to the low 50s and 40s for the end of the week. We will warm slightly, going into the weekend.