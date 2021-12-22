Winter feeling for the first full day of winter

Prep for cold for the first *full* day of winter.

After the morning front, clouds will clear out giving us a sunny and cold day. Temperatures will fall to the upper 20s right before sunrise and struggle to climb into the mid-30s through the day. In fact, some of us will still be freezing around noon. Bundle up if heading out the door today. This will all be remedied tomorrow thanks to a southerly wind push. Temperatures will start cold for one more morning and then we jump into the 50s for the afternoon.

Clouds will increase a tad, but really make their way back in on Christmas Eve. This will also be met with temperatures well above normal, in the upper 50s. A system riding north in the Great Lakes will try to add showers to the forecast for Christmas morning; the chance remains low. Still, warm air will be in place through Christmas with highs expected in the low to middle 60s.

Rain will be back with meaningful amounts towards the end of the weekend and beginning of next week.