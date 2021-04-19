Winter returns to the forecast

We ended the weekend with cooler than normal temperatures, but overall, very nice weather. The beginning of the work week is very similar, only taking the temperature up several degrees. Sunshine today and tomorrow with temperatures reaching the middle to upper 60s; certainly “get outside” type of weather. Looking towards the middle of the week, a big-time cold front looks to knock us down a few pegs.

Clouds will increase late Tuesday as the front draws near. Rain showers with some snow mixing in will fall, primarily early Wednesday morning and wrap up in the late morning hours. This will be a very quick shot of moisture, so amounts of both rain and snow look to be minor. The greatest snow totals will be seen on the other side of the Ohio River, primarily in Central Indiana. After the quick hit of showers on Wednesday morning, cold air pours in a brings back a winter feel to the air through the rest of the day Wednesday.

Overnight lows will be back in freezing territory for Thursday morning and at least frost category on Friday morning. We will rebound quickly with temperatures warming into the low 60s as early as the weekend.

