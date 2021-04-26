Working towards an early-summer forecast

After a soggy and cool weekend, things have certainly turned around for the early work week. Temperatures are running in the 70s this afternoon with a lot of spots getting close to the 80-degree mark. That threshold will not be difficult to beat tomorrow. Skies remain mostly clear due to high pressure over the region.

Tuesday will be similar with a warm and mostly sunny forecast. Temperatures will get a 5-degree boost bringing afternoon highs to near or over 80 degrees for most. This is more of an early June forecast, and certainly one we can enjoy. Active weather looks to return for the middle and late part of the work week. Showers will scatter through the day Wednesday, although mostly in the afternoon/evening. A few thunderstorms are possible with the Wednesday round. The second feature will be a cold front bringing a good chance for rain Thursday with thunderstorms in tow. Showers will continue into Friday but should wrap up early.

Afterwards, if things hold well, Derby Saturday could wind up being a nice one with small rain chances and slightly cooler than normal temperatures.

