Wrapping up the weekend with sunshine

The unofficial start to summer will start summer-like with temperatures moving back up above normal this afternoon. It comes with plenty of sunshine as an added bonus, thanks to strong high pressure blocking us from westerly storm movement. So, we have a lot to be thankful for this Memorial Day Weekend.

Temperatures will warm into the low to middle 80s this afternoon. Expect to be seeking shade the next few days as we continue to climb into the upper 80s and low 90s through the holiday and middle of the week. It will warm, and humid each day.

Sunshine will remain constant. We will have some building clouds in the afternoons coming thanks to a slight lowering of atmospheric pressure. An isolated pop-up shower or thundershower isn’t out of the question for the next few days, but the chance is pretty low. It will take a good deal of rain for it to make it down to the ground before evaporating. Still, be on the lookout for any such activity in the afternoons starting tomorrow.

The better chance for rain arrives late week around Thursday. A cold front will finally break through the line and bring in scattered rain and thunderstorms Thursday into Friday morning. The cool down will take the upper 80s back into the 70s for a short time.

Seth Phillips – Signing Off