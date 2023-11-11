What is closed, open and discounted for Veterans Day

Veterans Day is a federal holiday celebrated on Nov. 11 of each year to honor active and retired U.S. service members. It’s not to be confused with Memorial Day, which is observed on the last Monday of May to honor members of the military who died while serving.

Some businesses and services were closed on Friday, Nov. 10 since the holiday fell on a Saturday this year.

Major banks such as Bank of America, Citibank and Wells Fargo will all be closed on Saturday. ATMs and online banking services will still be available for customers.

The United States Postal Service is closing post offices Saturday, and FedEx will close its ground and freight delivery services. UPS will be operating as normal.

Your local public library and other government institutions may be closed on Veterans Day, so it’s worth doing a check on their websites before planning a visit.

Most major retailers, like Walmart and Target, will be open Saturday.

Many national chains and retailers will offer special discounts to veterans for the holiday.

Below are some stores offering special discounts for the holiday, according to the American Legion:

Office Depot and OfficeMax: 25% in-store discount, available Nov. 11-13 with valid military ID

Sleep Number: 20% off discount on most Sleep Number smart beds, bases, furniture and bedding.

Target: 10% discount that can be used twice through Nov. 11. Verify eligibility at target.com/circle/military.

Tractor Supply: On Nov. 11, all service members, veterans and their dependents get a 15% discount in stores nationwide. Must present military ID or other proof of service.

Rite Aid: 15% discount at any Rite Aid store location from Friday, Nov. 10 to Sunday, Nov. 12. Must show military ID. Rite Aid Rewards membership required.

Spotless Brands: Complimentary car wash from Friday, Nov. 10 to Saturday, Nov. 11 at Ultimate Shine Car Wash, Okie Express Auto Wash, and Flagship Carwash.

