What stores are open or closed for Easter?

If you think it’s too soon to start planning for Easter, think again. The holiday falls on March 31 this year.

While the Christian holiday is always celebrated on a Sunday, the actual date varies because it is a “movable feast," according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. Similar holidays with varying dates include Ash Wednesday and Palm Sunday.

Easter always occurs on the first Sunday after the paschal full moon — the first full moon following the spring equinox, the Old Farmer’s Almanac said. This year’s spring equinox falls on the night of March 19 and the next full moon will be on March 25.

There are some caveats to this rule, however.

It may seem like celebrating Easter in March is rare. But the Almanac said the most common dates for the holiday over 500 years have been March 31 and April 16.

Regardless of why Easter Sunday is sooner this year, you still have time to gather your eggs and Peeps from your local stores before they close for the holiday. And, in case you’re a real procrastination expert, here are some stores that will be open.

Stores that are open on Easter Sunday (individual store hours may vary):

CVS

Dollar General

Food Lion

Giant Food

Kroger and its family of stores including Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Foods Co, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Gerbes, Jay C Food Store, King Soopers, Kroger Marketplace, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Pay-Less Super Markets, Pick’n Save, QFC, Ralphs, Ruler, Smith’s Food and Drug

Raley’s and Bel Air

Rite-Aid

Safeway and its family of stores including Albertsons, Jewel-Osco, ACME, Vons and Tom Thumb.

Sprouts Farmers Market

Trader Joe’s

Walgreens

Walmart

Wegmans

Whole Foods

WinCo

Stores that are closed on Easter Sunday:

Aldi

Costco

Publix

Sam’s Club

Target

