William Shatner is heading to Antarctica, and he wants you to join him

William Shatner saw Earth from the highest view; now he's heading to the bottom of it — and inviting you to join him.

The 93-year-old is setting sail for Antarctica on Dec. 19, which will mark just over three years since the "Star Trek" actor returned from a trip to space in real life, not just as Captain James T. Kirk.

Fellow space traveler NASA astronaut Scott Kelly will join Shatner on the 10-day Space2Sea expedition, and 260 others can too — if they pay for their $37,500 ticket.

The cheapest suite — priced at $35,500 — along with the top three most expensive ones — reaching $91,500 — are already sold out.

Presented by Future of Space, the trip aboard the new "ultra-luxury" vessel is said to be full of "awe-inspiring experiences," including "intimate encounters" with penguins, visits to remote historical locations and evenings full of stories from "esteemed guests," like Shatner. Travelers can also kayak the waters or go down deep under the ice in submersibles, both for additional charges.

Future of Space says hopeful explorers should attend if they "value seeking new horizons while safe-guarding and protecting the places and communities we come from."

But why is Shatner going, you ask? It might be a result of his post-space clarity.

When he returned from Blue Origin's second sub-orbital human spaceflight in October 2021 — in which he became the oldest person to fly into space — Shatner said he experienced something called the "overview effect" while viewing the Earth from space.

The overview effect, coined by space philosopher and author Frank White, refers to a shift in how astronauts think about our life on the planet, described by White as "the feeling that the Earth itself is a whole system, and we're just a part of it." It's also realizing through experience that there are no borders or boundaries on Earth. It's often marked by feelings of increased appreciation of the planet's beauty.

Shatner's invitation to "fellow explorers" for the Space2Sea expedition seem to echo this phenomenon, with the actor saying he didn't expect to be "captivated by the fragile, blue curve of our planet" when flying on Blue Origin's rocket.

"All that we have ever loved and treasured is down here, and until humanity, one day, establishes a permanent presence in space, Earth is truly our one and only home," Shatner said. "And yet, there is so much of this planet that remains a mystery… While we have mapped the planet Mars in greater detail than we have the ocean floor, one place remains out of sight for nearly everyone, and that is Antarctica."

