Winter classic brings fun for young hockey players and works to grow the sport

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The warm weather didn't stop the Lexington Thoroughbreds Youth Ice Hockey players from playing outside for their annual Winter Classic.

When the skates are laced up, the players are warmed up, and everyone is ready to go. Once the puck drops, it's a battle to score first.

Local youth hockey teams are taking advantage of Triangle Park's ice rink, playing a winter sport in the open air, even though Kentucky isn't typically considered a hockey state.

"It's not a typical hockey market here in Kentucky, so many kids' eyes open up when they're out here. They see Rupp Arena in the background, downtown with all the Christmas decorations," said Will Gerkin, a coach for the Lexington Thoroughbreds. "It's a chance to get outside, and at the end of the day, they're playing hockey with their friends, which is the best part of it all."

For the past six years, the Winter Classic has achieved two goals: kids having fun while also helping them learn and grow on the ice.

"The ups and the downs, the struggles they go through—hockey is a tough game. You've got to learn how to ice skate, and it takes time," said Gerkin. "But to see them build confidence, to see them develop teamwork—those things are amazing. From a parent's perspective, it's great to see what the sport instills in them."

Trey Adams, a player at the Winter Classic, started playing hockey when he came to this event last year. Trey was supporting his friend. Ever since then, he's been hooked on the sport.

"Last Winter Classic, I really liked it. I told my dad, 'I really want to play hockey.' And he said, 'Okay, bud," Trey said.

Trey's dad, Travis Adams, didn't waste any time getting him involved with local hockey programs.

"We signed up right after that. He went to the Lexington Ice Center to learn to skate, shoot, and get comfortable. He started playing in a house league. Now, he's out here playing," said Travis.

Now, Trey is skating like he's been playing for years, trying to score goals and having fun with his friends. Both Trey and his dad want to show the Bluegrass the potential of hockey.

"I get pumped about it. It's so exciting. I want to encourage others to play. I get really excited when he's out there playing," said Travis.

If you are interested in playing hockey or want to know more about the Lexington Thoroughbreds Youth Ice Hockey. Visit their website www.centralkentuckyhockey.com.