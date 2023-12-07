Woman threw food at Chipotle worker, sentenced to work in food service

A judge in Ohio has sentenced a woman to a course in food service in lieu of extended jail time, after she threw an order of food at a Chipotle manager.

Thirty-nine-year-old Rosemary Hayne was captured in a video arguing with 26-year-old Emily Russel, who was at the time a manager at a Chipotle restaurant.

Hayne is seen arguing with Russell at the counter, and then throws a burrito bowl at Russel's face and leaves the restaurant.

A judge found Hayne guilty of one count of assault and initially sentenced her to pay a fine and serve 180 days in jail, with a 90-day suspended sentence.

But the judge then offered Hayne the option to reduce her sentence by 60 days if she worked at a fast food restaurant for 20 hours a week for two months.

Police say they received a 911 call about the incident and found Hayne at her home minutes later. Hayne admitted she had thrown the food.

"The health and safety of our employees is our greatest priority, and we’re pleased to see justice served for any individual that does not treat our team members with the respect they deserve," Chipotle said in a statement after the incident.

