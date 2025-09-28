Prince William says 2024 was the hardest year of his life

LONDON (AP) — Prince William has told "Schitt's Creek" star Eugene Levy that 2024 was the hardest year of his life.

The royal made an appearance on Levy's show "The Reluctant Traveler" and spoke about last year, which saw his wife Kate, the Princess of Wales, and his father King Charles III both undergoing cancer treatment.

"I'd say 2024 was the hardest year I've ever had," William was shown telling Levy in a preview of the Apple TV+ episode. "Life is said to test us as well, and being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are."

The preview of the episode, to be aired on Oct. 3, features William showing Levy around Windsor Castle and the pair chatting over a pint at a pub.

Kate said in January that her cancer was in remission, and she has taken on many more public engagements in recent months. Earlier this month she and William played key roles in the royal welcome for President Donald Trump's U.K. state visit.

Charles has also returned to public duty after stepping away for months last year to focus on his initial treatment and recovery.

The king and the princess have not revealed what type of cancer they were treated for.

