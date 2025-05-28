Trump, 'disappointed' in Putin's attacks on Ukraine, sets new timeline for cease-fire progress

Wednesday President Trump said that he is "very disappointed" with recent Russian attacks on Ukraine as tensions between the Kremlin and the White House continue to rise. It comes just days after Russia hit Ukraine with some of its heaviest drone strikes since the war began.

President Trump suggested Wednesday that he'll know within a couple of weeks whether Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to end the war or whether Putin is, in his words, "tapping him along."

"In about two weeks, within two weeks, we're going to find out very soon," President Trump said. "We're going to find out whether or not [Putin is] tapping us along or not. And if he is, we'll respond a little bit differently. But it'll take about a week and a half, two weeks."

"I'm very disappointed at what happened," President Trump said. "A couple of nights now where people were killed in the middle of what you would call a negotiation. I'm very disappointed."

Trump this week called Putin crazy, accusing him of playing with fire and warning Wednesday that if he feels Putin is dragging out the cease-fire process, it would provoke a different response.

That assessment stands in stark contrast to where President Trump was just a week ago after holding a phone call with Putin, where he maintained he thought the Russian leader wanted to end the war.

The change comes as Republicans are more publicly calling for a tougher stance against Russia, particularly when it comes to secondary sanctions.

Wednesday in the Oval Office, President Trump explained the reason he hasn't moved forward is not wanting to essentially derail efforts if they believe they are close to a deal.

Trump said that special envoy Steve Witkoff is dealing with the Russians "strongly."

Russia on Wednesday proposed a second round of direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul next week. Russia said it has developed a memo on its position, which was a major focus for both the U.S. and Ukraine as talks developed.

Ukraine has been clear that its believes there should be no conditions for a cease-fire.