Iran attacks US base in Qatar in retaliation for strikes on nuclear sites

Iran launched missiles at a U.S. base in Qatar on Monday, retaliating for American airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend.

The United States has thousands of service members in the region, many of them at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

A U.S. official told Scripps News that Iran fired both short and medium-range ballistic missiles at the base, but there were no reports of casualties.

Qatari officials condemned the attack, but said the missiles were intercepted.

The U.S. Embassy in Qatar had issued a “shelter in place” alert earlier in the day, suggesting American officials may have anticipated a potential threat, and Qatari officials said the base had previously been evacuated.

A top Iranian official said the number of missiles used in the attack in Qatar was the same as the number of bombs the U.S. dropped on its nuclear facility.

"The base targeted in the attack by Iranian forces was far from urban facilities and residential areas in Qatar," the official said.

Around the same time as the attack in Qatar, a base in western Iraq was also targeted. The strike focused on the Ain al-Asad base, which houses U.S. troops, according to the Associated Press. Iran has not claimed responsibility, and the attack may have been carried out by local militias, the AP reported.

The attacks came roughly two days after the United States struck three of Iran’s nuclear sites. President Donald Trump said the operation caused “monumental damage.”

Pentagon officials described it as the largest operational deployment of B-2 bombers in U.S. history, with more than a dozen 30,000-pound Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) bombs used in the assault.

The escalation has raised fears of a broader regional conflict, which began June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes that killed senior Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists.

Since then, Israel and Iran have exchanged near-daily strikes. Iran claims hundreds have been killed in the ongoing war, while Israel has reported limited casualties. However, some Iranian missiles have breached Israel’s Iron Dome defense system and caused damage to buildings.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect that militias could have carried out the attack in Iraq since Iran has not taken responsibility for it.