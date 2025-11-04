Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hamas returns the remains of Itay Chen, the last American hostage in Gaza

Chen died defending against the October 7 attacks on Israel and was taken into Gaza. The 19-year-old was at the time the youngest U.S. citizen taken into Hamas captivity.
Ohad Zwigenberg/AP
Itay Chen, an Israeli-American citizen killed in Hamas' October 7th attack on Israel, was returned to Israel on Tuesday, The Hostages and Missing Families Forum said.

Chen died defending against the October 7 attacks on Israel and was taken into Gaza. The 19-year-old was at the time the youngest U.S. citizen taken into Hamas captivity.

"Itay was a beloved and respected “SHELACH” instructor, guiding children and teenagers, helping them connect more deeply to the land of Israel, encouraging personal growth, and accompanying them on their educational journeys. He completed the full training course, including a survival course," The Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement. "A passionate athlete, he loved playing basketball and was a member of the ‘Elitzur Netanya’ team. Funny, always smiling, and full of life."

"Itay was an outstanding young man — the very best of our youth. The salt of the earth. He loved the land of Israel, his family, and the friends who always surrounded him. He had a heart of gold — always giving of himself to others, always putting his friends first."

The IDF said early on Wednesday local time that it had confirmed identification of Chen and informed his family.

RELATED COVERAGE | Itay Chen's father Ruby speaks with Scripps News

Scripps News recently spoke with Ruby Chen, Itay's father. He said waiting for news of his son as more hostages were returned was a difficulty like nothing else.

"It's a feeling that's difficult to articulate. It's a phone call that is the worst phone call you'll ever get in your lifetime. And when you do not get that phone call, you feel disappointed. That is a very difficult set of emotions to have in one day."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

