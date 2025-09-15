Venezuela accuses US of 'illegally and hostilely' seizing a fishing boat in Caribbean waters

Venezuela has accused the United States of illegally seizing a fishing vessel and detaining nine fishermen for eight hours over the weekend, escalating tensions between the two nations as President Donald Trump increases pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

The South American country said a U.S. military patrol "illegally and hostilely" detained the fishermen and their vessel in Venezuela's exclusive economic zone in the Caribbean.

The fishing boat had authorization from the Ministry of Fisheries to carry out its work, according to Venezuela Foreign Minister Yván Gil. He called the incident a direct provocation through illegal use of excessive military means.

Officials said the fishermen were then released under escort by the Venezuelan navy.

The boat was seized by a U.S. warship as part of ongoing American military patrols in the Caribbean region. The U.S. has recently deployed warships to the area to target drug cartels and combat potential drug trafficking operations.

The incident represents the latest escalation in heightened tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela as the Trump administration steps up pressure on Maduro's government.

